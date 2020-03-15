HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $200.00

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.66), with a volume of 1205794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.16).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.14. The company has a market cap of $823.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

