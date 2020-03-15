Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 101864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.44. The company has a market cap of $69.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

