Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $398.00

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 398 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 398 ($5.24), with a volume of 4449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.50 ($5.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 546.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.11 million and a PE ratio of -68.62.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

