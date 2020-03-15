Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $292.40

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292.40 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.05), with a volume of 12868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.40.

About Impellam Group (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

