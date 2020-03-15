Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst (LON:HSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $746.00

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 746 ($9.81) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.81), with a volume of 238170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 842 ($11.08).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,004.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 947.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.49%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

