Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.90

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.90 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.89), with a volume of 1648842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

VEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $408.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.73.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

