Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $169.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.22), with a volume of 75429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.43).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

