Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $522.40

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 522.40 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 526.60 ($6.93), with a volume of 8823829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554.60 ($7.30).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 696 ($9.16) to GBX 793 ($10.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.77).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 790.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 706.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

