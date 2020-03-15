Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.50

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.91 ($0.05), with a volume of 4121025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.09.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Byotrol news, insider John Thomson Langlands purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

