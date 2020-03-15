Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.60

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 250.60 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 241.35 ($3.17), with a volume of 5454398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.35 ($3.17).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341.15 ($4.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

