Boeing (LON:BOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18,899.00

Boeing Co (LON:BOE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £188.99 ($248.61) and last traded at GBX 164.30 ($2.16), with a volume of 21531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.82 ($2.25).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,223.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,782.12. The company has a market cap of $917.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.