Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Decreases By 9.7%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $127.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

