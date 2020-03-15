Short Interest in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Grows By 11.0%

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNA opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.75. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

