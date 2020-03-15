Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.04. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 266.47% and a negative net margin of 854.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

