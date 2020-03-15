Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 17,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 54.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

