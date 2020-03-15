Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 9,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

