Short Interest in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declines By 12.0%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 425,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

