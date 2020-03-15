Short Interest in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expands By 11.2%

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark Tabbutt acquired 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart acquired 1,919 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

