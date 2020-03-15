21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNET. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 0.13. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

