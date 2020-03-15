Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 14,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days. Currently, 26.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $4.19 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

