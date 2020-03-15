Short Interest in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Decreases By 9.0%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Weibo stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. Weibo has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 183.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

