Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.34

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.34 and last traded at $98.52, with a volume of 2382415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

