Short Interest in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Increases By 6.8%

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 186,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $38.07 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $661.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.