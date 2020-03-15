Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,890. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

