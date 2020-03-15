Short Interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Grows By 9.1%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 5,260,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

WATT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 19,009.41% and a negative return on equity of 139.51%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energous by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Energous by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 758,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

