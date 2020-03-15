Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Asanko Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AKG opened at $0.72 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 483,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

