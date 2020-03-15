Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Research analysts at First Analysis dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. First Analysis analyst J. Munda now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). First Analysis currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.61. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

