FY2020 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Cut by Analyst

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

