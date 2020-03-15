FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Cut by B. Riley

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HNRG stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $78.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 18.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

