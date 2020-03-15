Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Korn Ferry’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

KFY opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,301,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after buying an additional 284,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.