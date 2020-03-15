Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KALV has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.15. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after buying an additional 742,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

