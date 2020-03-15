UBS Group Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $40.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.
ALK stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
