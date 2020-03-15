UBS Group Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $40.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.