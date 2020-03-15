Erytech Pharma (ERYP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Erytech Pharma to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

