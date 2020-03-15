Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.85.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.54.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

