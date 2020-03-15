Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.85.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.54.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
UBS Group Lowers Alaska Air Group Price Target to $40.00
UBS Group Lowers Alaska Air Group Price Target to $40.00
Erytech Pharma Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Erytech Pharma Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Ovid Therapeutics Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair
Ovid Therapeutics Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair
Precision Drilling Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital
Precision Drilling Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital
Cardinal Energy to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Cardinal Energy to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report