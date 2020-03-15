Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Precision Drilling to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.86.

Shares of PDS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

