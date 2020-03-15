Cardinal Energy (CJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$0.61 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CJ. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.69.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

