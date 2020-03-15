HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Gritstone Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gritstone Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. Research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

