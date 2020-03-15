Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.15. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

