Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Lowered to $23.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,870,958 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zumiez by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.