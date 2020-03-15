FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 507.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. FedEx has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.
In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
