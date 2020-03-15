FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 507.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. FedEx has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.