Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $986,695. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.