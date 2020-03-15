AltaCorp Capital Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) to Sector Perform

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a C$4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.74.

ESI stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The company has a market cap of $64.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.64.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 45,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,097,765.22.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

