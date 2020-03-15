AerCap (NYSE:AER) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. AerCap has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AerCap by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

