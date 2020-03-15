American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

AMRB opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.29. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.