TheStreet Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of AN stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

