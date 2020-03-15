Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.91.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $234.22 on Thursday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $216.32 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 203,116 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,451,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.