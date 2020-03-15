Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.91.

B stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,917,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 208,157 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

