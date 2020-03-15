Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

