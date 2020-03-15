BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.04.

Shares of BP stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

