Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSVN. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.57. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

